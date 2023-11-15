The spike in Opioid-led deaths due to overdosing during COVID-19 has exposed the existing treatment loopholes and accessibility issues. Between 2016 and 2021, fatalities doubled from 42,249 to 80,411. Most affected tribes include youngsters and people of color. Due to this, policymakers want to facilitate the availability of opioid use disorder (OUD) and other substance use disorder (SUD) medications for treatment to avoid overdose risks and prevent deaths. It can be surprising to learn that 75% of OUD patients generally lack proper treatment, with most affected being adolescents. Only three drugs have approval for OUD treatment such as naltrexone, buprenorphine, and methadone. Each has different administration needs. While buprenorphine can be obtained from local pharmacies with a prescription, methadone can be accessible only under licensed treatment programs.

Since the US deals with the death crises caused by alcohol, tobacco, stimulants, opioids, and others, the authorities want to add a better system to control the harmful effects of substance abuse on individuals and communities. Also, increased exposure to fentanyl has become an added concern. To create a safe environment for all, the federal agency Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) aims to encourage doctors to understand SUDs well, identify proper symptoms, and provide helpful solutions for managing the condition. More precisely, the latest DEA requirement suggests doctors specializing in SUD or OUD treatments should undergo eight hours of related training and others to continue to offer their services.

Ways to fulfill the DEA mandate

Medical practitioners can fulfill this criterion in three ways. They can opt for eight-hour-long training from various entities specializing in substance use disorders, including opioids. Doing a well-rounded virtual course can be the easiest option, though. You can find credible online courses designed after the MATE Act per DEA guidelines. MATE stands for the Medication Access and Training Expansion. Otherwise, other situations include seminars and classrooms. You can search for a board-certified program on addiction medicine or addiction psychiatry. Or, you can register with DEA if you graduate from a medical institution with good standing that also includes a curriculum on substance use disorder spanning around 8 hours at least. It must have focused on treating and managing patients with SUDs, encompassing areas like appropriate use of clinically approved drugs.

The core purpose of eight-hour training for SUDs

Since online courses offer the flexibility of learning with mental peace, you can go ahead with this choice hassle-free. A sound online program like this will enable you to learn about screening tools, substance use risks, including mental health, analysis of SUD-positive patients, initiation of suitable medications with an understanding of their potential effects on a patient’s physiology, metabolism, etc. The course can also talk about safety and prevention measures for overdose to help patients and their families. Besides, practitioners can also look forward to learning about efficient treatment planning, patient pain management, and more.

This new requirement emphasizes the need to understand patients diagnosed with substance use disorders and other mental problems or co-morbidities. With training, medical practitioners can identify and prevent risks in people with SUDs. As a doctor, you can also improve your strategies and knowledge application.