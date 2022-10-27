The reason behind Putin’s invention that his grandfather was Stalin’s cook

In the book Russia From the Kitchen, written by Witold Szablowski, several curiosities were revealed about the gastronomy of that country and its current president, Vladimir Putin.

In front of the Russian leader, one of the most striking chapters is related to the invention that his grandfatherSpidirón Putin, whom apparently uncorroborated versions place him as the cook of the tsars and of Stalin.

(You can read: Russia would force HIV patients recruited in prisons to fight in the war)

According to the investigation made by the reporter prior to the publication of the book, the location of the Putin’s grandfather like Stalin’s chef is not true. In fact, in his inquiries he established that Spidirón Putin was not proud of being a cook, so much so that he always wanted to do something else.

Hence Szablowski’s conclusion that Spidiron Putin I only work in sanatorium kitchens, including for one in particular where members of a party were fed, but not the tsars or Stalin.

We suggest you read: Terror in mid-flight: plane is left with an engine and windows broken by a storm)

That is why the version of the Russian president is dismissed as an exaggeration, which was leveraged by the regime, which through propaganda I would have played watering that version with him objective to associate the Putin family with a healthy profession such as food.

TIME WRITING

Read other International articles: