This weekend Club América will debut in the Clausura 2024 tournament against Club Tijuana on Matchday 1 from the Caliente Stadium and it has been announced that the current Mexican soccer champion will play this match with substitutes and the U-23, for which many players will have the opportunity to show themselves in the first team.
Such is the case of the right side Emilio Larathe defender will have a final litmus test so that the board of directors and the coaching staff make the decision to keep him in the team or definitively go for the reinforcement bid in that position and send him on loan to another club.
The azulcrema team has two options to reinforce the right wing that belongs to Kevin Alvarez and that needs to be strengthened after the professional retirement of Miguel Layunso everything will depend on the performance of Laura on the border.
With the arrival of André Jardine to the bench, Emilio Lara He was relegated to the bench, last semester he barely played five games, even though he had just started in Clausura 2023, although at the end of it his level began to drop, so he was losing ground.
In this way, he seeks to redeem himself by 2024 and with this he will have an opportunity to maintain his permanence in El Nido, otherwise he will be loaned to another club and the team will sign another player in his position, so his future in the team of his loves will be conditioned from now on.
