How was your working day? Gavan Kershaw, director of ‘Attributes & Product Integrity’ at Lotus, was pretty good. Here you can see the best man in action on Lotus’ own test track in Hethel, UK, near their headquarters. Drifting in the new Lotus Emira – we can think of worse ways to spend your Friday.

That title from Gavan Kershaw is a fancy way of saying he needs to make Lotuses behave like Lotuses. That means he takes on the task of providing the new Emira with the very best balance, the best feel in its handling and divine driving comfort. Oh, if that’s all…

V6 manual version

It seems that Mr Kershaw is quite thorough on this. In this video Lotus released today, we see him drifting in a manual Lotus Emira V6. Those rear tires must die, that much is clear.

The Emira V6 with manual transmission will be the first to hit the market next year. This is quickly followed by a version with a 2.0-liter turbo engine and AMG pinball machine. A convertible will probably also follow, and we also expect a number of sharper, circuit-oriented variants.

But for now this is the Lotus Emira, the first version of the last Lotus with combustion engine. And this man can drift with it. What a great start to his weekend.

Drifting with the Lotus Emira