Francis Bagnaia he finished FP1 in tenth position and FP2 in ninth position at Le Mans gaining direct access to Q2 as the fourth Ducati rider behind Marco Bezzecchi (third), Jorge Martin (fourth) and Johann Zarco (fifth). The reigning world champion isn’t too worried because the pace in the morning was in line with the best – above all a really wild Jack Miller – but in the afternoon he had to deal with some problems with the rear tires which were later resolved.

Daniel Petrucci, returning to MotoGP after participating in the Thailand GP with Suzuki at the end of 2022, crashed during the second free practice session which the Italian finished in 19th position, two seconds behind Jack Miller. Their statements are below.

Bagnaia’s words

“This morning my pace was one of the best and I immediately felt at ease. We immediately tried the time attack, but I didn’t find a good feeling with the rear tyre. We also used the same tire at the start of the afternoon session and had some difficulties. Luckily, by changing the tire for the last time attack, everything went back to normal and we understood what the problem was. In general, however, it was a positive day. We hit the target of the top ten and the feeling with the bike is also good. We still have to improve a little, but I’d say we’re there”.

Petrucci’s words

“It was a busy day, but above all exciting. I expected to work harder, instead it went well and I’m satisfied. This morning I was less distant from the leaders and I think I could have improved further had it not been for the crash this afternoon, which made me lose some confidence. Riding this bike is great! Now my goal will be to continue improving without making any more mistakes.”