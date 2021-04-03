The FC Cartagena has this Monday one of the most important crashes of the season. The albinegro painting welcomes the AD Alcorcón, direct rival for permanence, and it cannot fail again. Need a win that allows him to get out of the relegation places and also break a dynamic of four days without knowing the victory, with two draws and two defeats. Whatever it is not to get it it will be a step back from the goal of salvation.

After two revolutions in the incorporations section, in the summer and winter windows, FC Cartagena reaches a key encounter with a rear which is practically that of the last year. Marc Martinez rhe regained the starting position in the goal in Zaragoza after two games with errors by Chichizola; Forniés He is the owner of the left back since Alberto De la Bella’s injury; and Andújar and Carlos David they will cover the losses of Navas and Datkovic. Therefore, except Antoñito, all were key pieces in the promotion to Second.

Andújar was already a starter at La Romareda, where Navas served the first of his two penalty games. After the break, Carlos David entered by Datkovic. The Croatian central defender will be off the pitch for a grade two ankle sprain that will prevent you from helping your colleagues before AD Alcorcón, CE Sabadell and possibly CD Tenerife.