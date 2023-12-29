With the fourth image, we reveal the rear of the New Lancia Ypsilon which reflects the brand's new design language, pure and radical.

The iconic LED headlights round rears, which recall the victorious Lancia Stratos, frame the Lancia logo, in a perfect dialogue between purity and radicality also thanks to the Ypsilon writing underneath.” declares Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand.

The rear of the car it is the protagonist of the fourth image of the New Lancia Ypsilon and features the iconic round LED headlights with a clear reference to the most brutal soul of the brand and to the unforgettable Lancia Stratos, a legendary model for the world of rallying. The two headlights today contain a new design element, the letter Y, an extreme symbolic synthesis which is arranged horizontally within the circumferences.

Consistent with what was anticipated from Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, the balance between radicality and purity is expressed in the headlights which frame the new Lancia writing in the original font which takes inspiration from one of the Italian excellences most linked to the history of the brand: fashion, “signing” the future of the Brand to make it desirable and always contemporary. The Ypsilon writing below, through its handwritten characters, is inspired by historical icons such as Fulvia, Flavia and Flaminia, pure models with a streamlined design.

The reveal of the model is scheduled for February 2024, through the exclusive NEW LANCIA YPSILON LIMITED EDITION CASSINA. With a 100% BEV engine, available in 1906 numbered and certified units, the model represents the first concrete step on the path of the brand's Renaissance, with a clear and ambitious electrification strategy that is progressing very quickly, in line with the strategic plan.” Dare Forward” by Stellantis and supported by Free2move Charge in a 360° integrated charging ecosystem.

The approach path The event is structured into various stages which, over the next few weeks, will reveal ever greater details of the New Lancia Ypsilon. See you next appointment!

Subscribe to the newsletter

