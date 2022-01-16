The second application of the National High School Exam (Enem) 2021 follows today (16) for candidates from all over the country. The tests of the second round of the Enem began to be applied last Sunday (9). The second application is intended for those who were enrolled in the regular Enem, but had their application impaired in some way. Persons deprived of liberty or under socio-educational measures that include deprivation of liberty (Enem PPL) also take the exam.

In this edition, the candidates enrolled in Enem 2020 who were entitled to exemption from the registration fee and did not attend the tests that year also take the tests. By the exam rules, they would lose the right not to pay the fee, but due to the pandemic, by decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), these candidates had a new deadline Enem 2021 registration and the exemption again guaranteed.

According to the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), of the more than 340 thousand candidates registered, 112,931 participants took the tests last Sunday, which is equivalent to 33% of the total.

next dates

As in the regular Enem, participants in the second application take, on two Sundays, four objective tests of 180 questions, with 45 questions in each area of ​​knowledge: languages, human sciences, natural sciences, in addition to the writing test.

The official results of the objective tests will be published on Wednesday (19) in the section Tests and Templates from the Inep portal. The individual results of Enem 2021 will be released on February 11, at Participant’s Page.

Candidates will only have access to the detailed wording correction, which is the only subjective test of the exam, 60 days after the results are published. The correction is for educational purposes only, and cannot be appealed or contested.

Mandatory mask

Participants should be aware of the security rules to prevent the transmission of covid-19. The use of a face mask covering the nose and mouth is mandatory throughout the tests.

THE participant You can take a bottle of liquid or gel alcohol. The product will also be available in all rooms. It is also allowed to wear transparent or semi-transparent gloves during the tests. All these equipment and hygiene items will be inspected. It is also recommended that each participant bring their own bottle of water for consumption.

If you have symptoms equivalent to covid-19, the orientation is for the registered person not to attend the test site.

enem 2021

The regular Enem was applied on November 21 and 28, 2021, both in print and digital format. In all, more than 2.1 million candidates across the country took the tests.

The exam selects students for public higher education vacancies, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships in private institutions, through the University for All Program (ProUni), and serves as a parameter for the Student Financing Fund (Fies). The results can also be used to enter portuguese educational institutions that have an agreement with Inep.

know more

