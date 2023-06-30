The reappearance in soap operas of Televisa of a talented and beautiful Mexican actress excites her followers above all and on social networks they express that they love the idea of ​​being able to see her acting again.

Televisa prepares the broadcast of a successful period soap opera that Carla Estrada produced years ago and reached the highest audience levels, as it was a story of love and passion.

We are talking about ‘Alondra’, starring Ana Colchero and the late actor Gonzalo Vega, which will soon be broadcast on the TLNovelas channel, from Televisa.

Ana Colchero has been away from show business for years, but her fans have opened accounts on Instagram and frequently share images of her that show her in different projects in which she has participated.

The journalist Gil Barrera announces that the channel TLNovelas will broadcast ‘Lark’ a story that in the 90s was a great success and in which Ernesto Laguardia, Fernando Colunga, Juan Manuel, Verónica Merchant and the late Emoé de la Parra, Marga López and Beatriz Sheridan also acted.

And although it is a telenovela broadcast, fans of Ana Colchero will surely enjoy seeing her on screen again, because after retiring from the show, she is remembered as one of the greatest actresses of Televisaprotagonist of other stories such as ‘Corazón salvaje’ alongside the late actors Edith González and Eduardo Palomo.

‘Alondra’ was broadcast between January and September 1995, it is based on the original work by Yolanda Vargas Dulché, published in 1982 and tells the life of a young woman who is outside the standards of her time, she is also rebellious and liberal, which which amazes everyone.

What happened to Ana Colchero?

On the Internet, many users wonder what happened to Ana Colchero. It is known that after moving away from television, she completely dedicated herself to a new professional life as a writer and activist.

Ana Colchero Aragonés was born in Veracruz on February 9, 1968. Before becoming an actress, she studied Economics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

‘I don’t believe in men’, ‘Destino’ and ‘Valeria and Maximiliano’ are other Televisa melodramas in which Colchero participated at the beginning of the 90s, but her big break came in 1993, when she played Aimee in ‘Corazón salvaje ‘.

Ana Colchero in a recent image reads one of the books she has written. AP Image

