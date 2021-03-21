With the presentation of the book Primer tiempo, a political act in which he gave a speech with a campaign tone, Mauricio Macri He ratified his decision to stay on the court and even without being a candidate, play the game. The public comeback with a strong internal message reopened the discussion in Together for Change because of the degree of its centrality in the next electoral dispute and the incidence in the definition of the lists. Without being linear, the bids are part of the arm wrestling underway within the PRO and the opposition coalition.

Macri will raise the profile with interviews and then will go to some provinces with the exhibition format of the book, which will regain public visibility. In those exits he will mecha traveled and will be shown with potential candidates for the legislative ones. Córdoba and Mendoza, two districts with a large portion of the anti-Kichnerist electorate, will be two of his first destinations. It also evaluates visiting cities of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos.

The event at the Exhibition Center brought together referents from the three parties and both the intransigents, closer to Macri, as well as the moderates of the Horacio Rodríguez Larreta sector in the PRO internship. Beyond the different looks on whether the founder of the PRO will have the possibility of a second time as the protagonist, there were also differences regarding the degree of participation in this electoral campaign. For some it will be positive for the hard core that it preserves, while others would prefer avoid its centrality due to its high negative image, especially in the north and south of the country, and in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

“For now there is no campaign designed for himThis is not foreseen, but it can accompany applications. Some are already asking for it”Said one of the officials accompanying him at Vicente López’s offices.

PRO Summit in Vicente López, at the end of 2020, with Bullrich, Macri and Larreta.

Another of his close leaders went further. “He is going to help across the country to promote new leadership, as he always did. And their exits they will not limit themselves to the book. Going to do tours, to show that you can walk quietly down the street and it does not need jurisdiction ”, he advanced, in a predictable comparison with Cristina Kirchner. According to this view, there will be a “valorization of his figure” despite the failure of his management, mainly in the economic area, which led to his defeat. In the Government they think exactly the other way around: that their reappearance will remind (for the worse) the “inheritance”.

Other referents of Together for Change, both in the PRO and in radicalism and the Civic Coalition, showed another vision. “With this, Mauricio regains space to have a stronger voice, but very little time passed and his image is not good, beyond the fans”, Countered a member of the moderate sector of the PRO.

“It can collaborate in districts that measure well, such as Córdoba and in general those in the central area of ​​the country, but not leading. There is no place for that, because his figure no longer contains everyone”Warned another strong leader of the space. With high rejection in the Buenos Aires suburbs, shipowners in the main district of the country discounted that it will recover centrality although they considered that it will depend in part on the definition of the candidacies: “How close they are to him or in any case how much they can differentiate themselves ”.

Among the radicals, the governors will receive Macri although in principle they do not consider his presence a help in electoral terms. On the contrary: in some cases they marked that “Pull down” more to contribute. In Jujuy the negative image exceeds 60% and in Corrientes 50%, according to the measurements of the leaders. “In Mendoza there is not so much to reinforce, but it wouldn’t be bad for him to come”, Evaluated a referent of that province. Rodolfo Suárez was the only one of the three who attended the event in Recoleta on Thursday.

“If you want to present the book in Jujuy there would be no problem. He is a former president who was good to the province. Beyond the fact that I am not among those who seek to retire him, I would not support him in another candidacy. Together for Change you need a radical as a candidate for president”, Said Gerardo Morales to Clarion. The reference was to Martín Lousteau, one of his internal rivals at the UCR, who had said that “he contributes more from the legacy” than in the present or future.

The Buenos Aires senator attended the reappearance of Macri in Recoleta. Will there be a second half for the former president? Asked this newspaper. “We work to make a better radicalism for a bigger and better Together for Change so that there is a second collective time for Together for Change, “Lousteau replied.

“If you come to Corrientes, you are free to do so”, they commented about the Corrientes Governor Gustavo Valdés. In general, at the UCR, they would prefer that he continue with the “low profile” of the last few months.

Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in the virtual meeting organized by the Mendoza Omar de Marchi, months ago.

From the Civic Coalition they looked for a balance. “He’s going to have a presence in the campaign, we can’t imagine him missing. We cannot deny it and also Kirchnerism is going to bring it to the debate. He has to see how he participates, with specific things and the greatest possible humility ”, evaluated one of the main leaders.

Close to Macri they insisted that “He is not going to get into the ring” proposed by the Government, as happened with the criminal complaint for the loan with the IMF: the former president was silent and privately sought to downplay it. They also rejected the demand for greater self-criticism from Cambiemos’ management: “He already said that we did not meet expectations. There is an apprenticeship, but cannot be a self-flagellation mechanism. Mauricio is irreplaceable to think about the future of the alternative to populism ”.

Another discussion will be to what extent it will influence the candidatures. In the City he will push Patricia Bullrich, in Buenos Aires he will wait for the definition of María Eugenia Vidal and announced that he will seek to influence other provinces, mainly in Córdoba, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos and Mendoza. From the moderate sector of the PRO they accept it, although they warn that it will have less preponderance than in previous closings. The radicals will define in the provinces in their power. “Forget it, here neither he nor Larreta influences,” one of the governors ruled out.

