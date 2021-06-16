Alberto Fernandez had just completed the biggest verbal blooper of his management. “The Mexicans came out of the Indians, the brazilians (sic) came out of the jungle, but we Argentines came from the boats ”, he said. The phrase still generates resentments inside and outside the Government. In the first hours after the incident the wound was wide open. For that reason, some of the closest advisers to the ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Osvaldo Scioli, they asked him if he was crazy when the former governor and presidential candidate announced that he would go out to put his chest, “ask for the ball”-As Aníbal Fernández said- to defend the President in the media. “You leave me”, Insisted the former motorboat who circulated in one day on 4 radios and 3 television channels.

He came out unscathed. Again. A week after Fernández’s furcio met with the president of the Brazilian Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. In 24 years of political career, Scioli demonstrated a discursive discipline that could be the envy of the President. He almost never says more than what he wants to say. Several times he says little.

The renewed optimism of the former vice president of Nestor Kirchner has a political correlate these days. His name appears in the electoral laboratory of the ruling party ahead of the decisive legislative elections.

“He does not want to be a candidate today, but of course it causes things to be talked about him again. ¿How many times did they leave him for dead?”Asks a collaborator of the ambassador in Brazil who last week shared 3 hours with him.

In 2015, he was at 678,774 to become president and two years later he finished fifth on the list of Deputies for the same Province that he ruled for 8 years. He was unperturbed.

In 2019 he attended the presidential debate in Santa Fe and the president-elect “paid” that deference with the embassy as the first commercial partner of Argentina. In his first encounter with Jair bolsonaro He ended up playing chess with the retired army captain, a sustained critic of Fernández and Kirchnerism. He received at his home Eduardo Bolsonaro And the icing on the cake, the meeting between the two presidents, fell with the second wave of Covid-19. With the unforced errors of Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, sounded like directing the Palacio San Martín.

Scioli was reinstated on the local public agenda with a “productivist” approach and with photos with governors and tours of the provinces, a rarity among ambassadors. They assure that he unblocked the export of prawns to Brazil and was shown in “his” Mar del Plata. He announced the investment of 4 Brazilian companies in the south of Santa Fe and toured the province with the governor Omar perotti. He opened a channel to export grapes to Brazil and toured Caucete with the San Juan president Sergio Uñac.

The climax of Scioli’s national tours occurred in March, when he announced investments by Brazilian companies in Misiones with the President. “He’s my brother, my alter ego, talking to him is talking to me”, Maintained Fernández.

Those who frequent Scioli when he is at home in Villa La Ñata, which has already started to work again as satellite of power, they explain that the President’s gesture had two meanings. In the first place, Fernández vindicated the ambassador as his own leader, of his kidney, in the midst of the shortage of Albertist cadres. In the second instance, they add, it was also a thank you, because in the years of political ostracism in which the now president frequented more television channels than official offices, the then governor was one of the few Peronist leaders who never stopped receiving it.

Those who know him insist that Scioli it’s not spiteful, but can not remove the thorn that means the permanent criticism of Maria Eugenia Vidal to its management in Buenos Aires. “I face Vidal and I beat him wherever and whenever you want ”, they heard Scioli say. For that reason, it was speculated that now that the former governor would return to the Capital, Scioli could also cross General Paz, where it all began. That possibility, in a district that a Peronist won for the last time in 1993, does not appeal to him..

His dislike of Vidal played a trick on him during an interview. “His defeat was overwhelming. He didn’t lose to Churchill, he lost to Axel, a militant, a great worker ”, he pointed out. In his environment they ensure that he respects the governor and, in general, all economists.

In effect, they say, Scioli is “dazzled” with Minister Martín Guzmán. “It’s a rough diamond”Celebrates it. The former governor, who facilitated the reunion between Ginés González García and the President, chat often with the head of state. Embrace the idea of ​​staunch albertists who resist some of the allies: Legislatures should be conceived as a management plebiscite and Fernández represents the synthesis of the Front of All, that will have to confront with the macrismo. Try to persuade the President with the same arguments.

Without their own power in the Buenos Aires Legislature, many former Scioli officials found shelter in the national administration. From the former Undersecretary of Social Policies Santiago Cafiero to the former Minister of Economy, Silvina Batakis, today in the Interior, or his former chief of staff and friend Alberto Perez, with the position of director representing the State in Banco Hipotecario.

According to a survey by the projections consulting firm, the former governor would lead the election in the province with 33.1 points if he faced Jorge Macri (23.5%).

The ambassador, however, accumulates some internal vetoes from allies, who prefer a figure “less worn”By the policy for the ballot in the Province, as Victoria Tolosa Paz, Malena Galmarini or Gabriel Katopodis, among others. Although they do not say so, they also do not want to revitalize an old new rival for 2023.

Close to the former governor they insist that he does not want to be a candidate, that his profile is executive and they remember how long debates in the lower house bored him. “Anyway, you already warned the President that is willing to do what you ask”Some of its sides insist. In sciolism they think in the present and in the future.

Look also