Realtor Aleksey Silantyev revealed in an interview with Parlamentskaya Gazeta the only way to buy an apartment profitably.

According to him, the real estate market in Russia is very mobile, decisions on transactions are made quickly, which is why it is necessary to consider as many options as possible in less time.

Silantyev noted that in order to find good housing for reasonable money, it is necessary to put aside other matters and focus on the selection of an apartment. “This is the only way to make a good deal in every sense,” he said.

According to the expert, there are no fair discounts on the real estate market. He explained that the reduced price for an apartment in comparison with housing in a neighborhood with a similar layout and the same area, as a rule, indicates its hidden flaws, such as the dark side of the house or the side location of the apartment.

In April, analysts identified the Russian city-leader in terms of growth in prices for secondary housing. The rating was topped by Tyumen, where in March 2021 apartments rose in price by almost five percent. Omsk and Kazan were also in the top 3 of the list with indicators of 4.6 and 2.76 percent, respectively. Moscow took eighth place – the “square” of housing for the month added 2.08 percent in price.