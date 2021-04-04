Currently, the mortgage rate in Russia is practically equal to the inflation rate, so it is better to issue a mortgage for an apartment in the coming months, said Pavel Borovikov, a realtor on April 4.

“Now the real mortgage rate is about 5.5%, and the real inflation is also in the region of 5.5-6%. Thus, the real rate on the mortgage is practically zero, “- the expert quotes URA.RU…

According to Borovikov, this is due to the fact that since March, Russian banks began to increase interest on mortgage loans after the regulator raised the key rate from 4.25% to 4.5%.

These conditions will persist for a maximum of a couple of months, the realtor added.

On March 30, VTB Bank proposed to combine all the preferential mortgage programs existing in Russia in order to create a single project.

According to expert Denis Domashchenko, this will help banks in successfully passing the coronavirus pandemic and increasing their client base.