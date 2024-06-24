Are you looking for a new smartphone and don’t know which one to choose? Amazon Italia’s current offer could tip the scales for you. Currently you can find one with a €100 discount realme GT6 12+256GB. The discount is 14% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it is €699.99. The current price is the best ever. The current promotion is limited and we advise you not to wait too long before purchasing if you are interested.
The features of the realme GT6 smartphone
There data sheet it is composed as follows:
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor (CPU: 4nm TSMC Processor, Qualcomm Kryo CPU @ 3.0GHz | GPU: 4nm Processor)
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage space: 256 GB
- Screen size: 17.22 cm (6.78 inches)
- Brightness: 1000 nits (typical)/1600 nits (HBM)/6000 nits (APL)
- Refresh rate: up to 120Hz
- Touch sampling rate: up to 2500 Hz
- Resolution: 2780*1264
- Screen-to-body ratio: 94.20%
- Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 (typical)
- Color gamut: DCI-P3 100%
- Colors: 1.07 billion (10 bit)
- Protection: GGV2
- 120W SUPERVOOC Charging (USB Type-C Port)
- 5500 mAh battery (typical)
- Sony LYT-808 OIS 50MP camera
- Length: 162mm
- Width: 75.1mm
- Depth ≈ 8.6 mm
- Weight ≈ 199 g
- Super Linear Dual Speaker
The model now on offer does not include charger. A bundle with the charger is available on Amazon for the same price, but shipping times are – at the time of writing – between three and seven months.
