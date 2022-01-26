Mexico City- A few months after the arrival of the realme 8 Pro in Mexico, the Asian brand brings a new member to this series. This is the realme 8i, with a screen that boasts a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and virtually expandable RAM.

The display has a size of 6.6 inches of the IPS LCD type, with a maximum of 600 nits of brightness and FullHD + resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels).

The phone is powered by the Helio G96 4G processor, MediaTek’s chipset that optimizes on-screen features, such as high image refresh rates, and provides stable performance and connectivity.

An innovation that the smartphone adds is the technology that, similar to computers, can access the 128GB internal storage capacity to add up to an extra 5GB of virtual RAM to go from 6GB to 11GB of RAM in total.

As far as battery is concerned, its capacity is 5 thousand mAh, with 18W fast charge. According to realme, a full charge would allow you to talk for 40 hours, listen to 1,200 songs or watch 18 movies continuously.

In the photography part, it has an arrangement of three cameras, with its main sensor of 50MP, followed by a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

For content creators, it offers a dual-view recording mode to engage the front and rear cameras simultaneously for video capture from two perspectives.

In the spec sheet, realme stated that the device records at a maximum resolution of 1080p at 30fps with the rear camera.

The design is another of the elements that distinguish the smartphone, as it has a crystalline finish that results in a shine throughout its body.

In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.1, has a USB-C charging port and has a fingerprint sensor on the screen.

Availability

The new realme 8i is available starting today at Telcel and authorized distributors, at a price of 7,200 pesos.