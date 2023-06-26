The Realm Onlineone of the longest running MMOs ever, will close its doors at 16:00 Italian on Friday 30 June, almost 27 years after its launch. The confirmation came from Realm Worlds LLC, which announced the imminent and unexpected shutdown of the servers after the company failed to obtain the IP rights from Norseman Games.

The Realm Online launched on PC way back in December of 1996 and based on MUDs (Multiplayer User Dungeons), thus representing an ancestor of more “recent” MMOs such as World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14. The game had a troubled life: originally published by Sierra On-Line, it was abandoned by the company as it was unable to hold a candle to Ultima Online and Everquest. Subsequently the rights passed first to World Opponent Network, then to Codemasters and finally to Norseman Games.

According to reports from Realm Worlds, for the studio it has become unsustainable to further support the gameas revenues are physiologically decreasing from year to year, while on the contrary the percentage requested by Noreman increases.

It even seems that Realm Worlds employees have not been paid in the last year. For this reason, the company made an offer to acquire the rights to The Realm Online and thus obtain full control over the project, which however was rejected as deemed inadequate, without proposing a counter offer.

“The current deal we have with Norseman Games does not allow us to acquire the IP,” explains Realm Worlds. “This prevents us from directing more money into developing content for the game. As revenue decreases year-over-year, the actual percentage of revenue that goes to Norseman increases, making it even more difficult. None of the LLC members has been rewarded for over a year. We had full intentions to explore every possibility to grow the player base, but without a way to acquire the IP this is not viable.”

Realm Worlds added that if a resolution is reached before June 30, however, operations will resume. A scenario that is difficult to implement considering the tight deadlines.

“We will keep backups of the work we have done over the past five years, including all character data from the Finvarra Fortress server and anything that is ongoing and has not yet been completed,” the team added.

“We have enjoyed our last five years together immensely trying to make The Realm a better place to play. As you all know, we are all gamers ourselves, so we will continue to see you around. We hope that the development of the game continues and the game has a long and fulfilling life.”