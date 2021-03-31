The star of the reality show Love Island (“Love Island”) Amber Gill (Amber Gill) said that she was able to lose weight without giving up pizza. In a conversation with the Daily Mirror tabloid, she noted that the dish did not prevent her from losing weight.

The 23-year-old winner of the TV project in 2019 lost more than six kilograms in just 30 days. According to Jill, she followed a simple plan – indulge in her favorite pizza, but exercise regularly.

She also posted pictures taken before and after training. It is noted that the reality TV participant only wanted to improve her figure and did not strive for dramatic changes in her appearance. “She is extremely happy to represent those really beautiful girls with curves who just want to become the best version of themselves, and not become someone else,” – said one of Jill’s friends.

Previously a participant in the British reality show I’m a Celebrity. Get Me Out of Here! (“I’m a celebrity. Get me out of here!”, Analogue of “The Last Hero”) Holly Arnold (Hollie Arnold) said that he successfully lost weight during the filming. The 26-year-old girl lost weight, since during her participation in the project she ate only rice and beans.