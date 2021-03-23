Australian reality TV star Married at a First Sight Elizabeth Sobinoff recalled how she remembers every day of the insults she heard during the filming of the TV project. According to The Sun, she was bullied by her future husband Sam.

All comments related to her appearance and weight, according to Sobinoff, 30. The girl emphasized that she is regularly discussed and called “that fat one”. She explained that Sam told her during one of their meetings that he “never went on a date with such a big girl like her.”

“I can’t forget how he treated me. I think without words it is clear that his statements offended me. And I don’t think I will ever be able to forget about them, ”said the Australian. According to her, because of these remarks on the air of reality, people began to associate her with the image of an overweight girl.

So, Sobinoff claims that her weight is regularly written about in comments to posts on Instagram and even spoken out loud on the street. “I will forever be remembered as that girl who was once fat. I look different then and now. But it still haunts me all the time, ”- concluded the project participant.

Earlier, Sobinoff told how she lost ten kilograms after her future husband reproached her for being overweight on the day of the “ceremony.” On reality TV, strangers teamed up and held an informal wedding, after which they went on their honeymoon.