Love Island reality TV star Zara McDermott talks about how she fell victim to revenge porn at the age of 14. The girl’s memories of how a classmate blackmailed her with an erotic photo, and then distributed it around the school, is published by the Daily Star.

The participant of the show noted that she sent an intimate photo to a classmate in 2011. Since then, she has continued to pay the price for her act, McDermott assured. It took the girl many years to recover from the injury.

She also complained that she did not receive enough support and attention from the teachers. “You expect more experienced and older people like teachers to show compassion. But no one showed compassion for me, ”the reality TV star emphasized.

The girl stressed that when her intimate picture spread throughout the school, the teachers only wanted to get rid of her. At the same time, the classmate who sent the photo escaped punishment.

Previously, the creators of “Island of Love” withdrew from the show one of the participants, Noah Purvis (Noah Purvis), after it became known about his filming in gay porn. When filling out an application for participation in the project, he hid this fact.