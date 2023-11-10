Our “drunk photon” from last week has to travel 700,000 kilometers to get from the center of the Sun to its surface, that is, 70,000 million centimeters; Therefore, according to the formula d = √n, where d is the distance away from the starting point and n is the number of unit steps taken at random, the photon will have to take 4,900 trillion random steps of one centimeter, which is which will take him, despite his enormous speed of 300,000 kilometers per second, about 5,000 years. If that seems like a lot, this is a very low estimate: according to other estimates, photons take between 100,000 and 150,000 years to leave the Sun.

I discovered the simile of the drunk taking one-centimeter steps, in my childhood, in the fascinating book by George Gamow One, two, three… infinity, a book written eighty years ago that has not lost a bit of its interest (despite the fact that some theorems it talks about, already proven, were still conjectures at the time, such as the topological theorem of the four colors). And it was not the only surprise that this treatise of wonders had in store for me: among other things, I also discovered in it how useful imaginary numbers could be, those impossible square roots of negative numbers that Leibniz defined as “a kind of amphibian between being and nothingness”, and which Descartes contemptuously baptized with the name that has prevailed (speaking of Gamow, the same happened with the Big Bang: a mocking name ended up becoming the official name of his correct theory).

The imaginary treasure

One of the instructive stories told in Gamow’s book, which has a lot to do with what was said in the previous paragraph, is the following:

Once upon a time there was an intrepid young man who found among his great-grandfather’s papers a scroll that revealed the location of a buried treasure. After giving the longitude and latitude of a desert island, the scroll said:

“On the north coast of the island there is a meadow where you will see a solitary oak and pine. You will also see an old gallows, from which traitors were once hung. Starting from the gallows, walk to the oak tree counting the steps. Under the oak tree, you must turn to the right at a right angle and take the same number of steps. Drive a stake into the ground. Then he returns to the gallows and, from there, walks to the pine tree counting his steps. Under the pine tree, you must turn to the left at a right angle and take the same number of steps that took you to it from the gallows. Drive another stake into the ground. Dig halfway between the two stakes and you will find the treasure.”

The instructions were clear and simple, so the intrepid young man chartered a boat and sailed to the desert island. He found the meadow, the oak and the pine, but, to his great regret, he found that the gallows was missing. Too much time had passed since the instructions were written; The rain, sun and wind had disintegrated the wood and there was not the slightest trace of the place where he had been.

Our young adventurer became desperate, and in a frenzy of anger he began to dig at random. But the meadow was too big and his efforts were in vain. So he returned empty-handed, and the treasure is probably still there.

A sad history. But what makes it even sadder is that the intrepid young man could have found the treasure if he had known a little more about mathematics, and, more specifically, if he had known how to properly use imaginary numbers.

What would you have done in his place?

