A team of archaeologists revealed a bust that shows what Peru’s most famous mummy would have looked like.

The mummy, known as “Juanita” or the “Inca Ice Maiden,” was an Inca girl believed to have been sacrificed in a ritual more than 500 years ago.

Johan Reinhard, the American archaeologist who first found the mummy in 1995, said the sculpture “makes it even more alive.”

The team of Peruvian and Polish scientists worked with Oscar Nilsson, a facial reconstruction specialist from Sweden, to build the silicone bust.

Nilsson told the AP agency that It took “about 400 hours of work” to model the facewho has pronounced cheekbones, dark eyes and dark skin.

The scientists explained that the reconstruction was possible thanks to body scans, skull measurements, DNA studies and ethnological characteristics.

The Mummy

“I thought I would never know what her face looked like when she was alive. Now, 28 years later, this has become a reality thanks to Oscar Nilsson’s reconstruction,” Reinhard said.

The Peruvian archaeologist and mountaineer Miguel Zárate They found the frozen body of “Juanita” at an altitude of 6,400 meters during an expedition to Ampato volcano.

She was surrounded by ceramic objects – including bowls and figurines – and was wearing a ceremonial robe and headdress.

Studies carried out on the body suggest that “Juanita” was between 14 and 15 years old when she was sacrificed.

A CT scan performed by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the United States found that the probable cause of death was a severe blow to the back of the head.

Experts believe she may have been drugged and forced to kneel before being hit on the head. with something that could resemble a club, in a human sacrifice to the gods.

In an article published in Expedition magazine, Reinhard explained that according to the Inca belief system, “such a sacrifice brought honor to the parents and a future life of happiness for the victims.”

“The child (the girl in this case) would be deified and worshiped for generations as the villagers’ intermediary to the gods.”

