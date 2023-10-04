Even with all alternative sources on the table, replacing oil partially or completely is complex. This is because, with all the socio-environmental reservations, it is cheaper, more accessible and its derivatives are found in countless products, which makes this transition slow and gradual.

“The real world needs oil every day”, says geologist Pedro Victor Zalán, founder of Zag Consultoria. With 45 years of experience in the area, Zalán emphasizes that, in addition to the use of derivatives in transport and petrochemicals, it will also be challenging to replace oil as an energy source. Wind and solar sources are more expensive and intermittent – ​​they depend on wind and sun to generate energy.

In addition to being cheaper than other sources that are now being developed and require more robust investments and technologies, fossil fuel is more accessible for countries that often do not even have energy for their entire population.

Helder Queiroz, professor at the Energy Economics Group at UFRJ and former director of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), cites a practical difficulty in the transition. “Imagine an entire country to exchange a gas stove for an electric one, for example. The demand for this exchange needs resources, both the availability of stoves to sell in Brazil and some incentive for the consumer. And we don’t have a structured policy for this “, it says. “So, how long would it take for kitchens to change in Brazil? This involves decades”, he adds.

In practice, the theory in industry and commerce is another

Replacing oil can be complex even for those who declare an interest and spend time and money on it. Toymaker Lego, for example, announced days ago that it had abandoned its most important effort to eliminate petroleum-based plastics from its famous blocks.

Two years ago, the company had announced tests with a prototype made of recycled plastic from bottles. But it was found that, due to the requirement for new manufacturing equipment, carbon emissions over the entire useful life of the product would be greater than those of the conventional block.

On the 20th, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, announced that the date for banning sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles had been postponed from 2030 to 2035. Reason: a large part of the population would not be able to afford the energy transition , because of the cost of the substitute, the electric car.