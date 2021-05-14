Amazon’s Alexa has a voice familiar to millions of people. Or at least for the North American public, where the device of the company founded by Jeff Bezos is very popular: now, finally, a journalist revealed who is the owner of that well-known doorbell.

It happens that Amazon never revealed who the person behind the “original Alexa” is, that is, the one who recorded the lines that are repeated over and over again on the devices. It is about an announcer called Nina Rolle, from Colorado.

This was revealed by Brad Stone, a journalist specialized in technology, from an advance published by the magazine Wired from his new book, “Amazon Unbound.”

Now, neither Amazon nor Rolle confirmed nor denied Stone’s reports, which he says are based on conversations with the professional voice-over community, but Rolle’s voice alone is totally compelling.

This can be seen in the following two videos: The first is an advertisement for Cherry Creek North, “Denver’s premier outdoor retail destination“, and the second is an introduction to Hapyn, a social application that seems to have disappeared (its entry in the Play Store was last updated in 2017).

Here’s how Stone writes the process for selecting the Alexa voice:

Believing that selecting the correct voice for Alexa was critical, [el entonces ejecutivo de Amazon, Greg] Hart and his colleagues spent months reviewing the recordings of various candidates that GM Voices produced for the project, presenting the best selections to Bezos. The Amazon team ranked the best, asked for additional samples, and finally made a decision. Bezos approved. Characteristically secretive, Amazon has never revealed the name of the voice artist behind Alexa. I discovered her identity after probing the professional voice-over community: Boulder, Colorado-based singer and voice actress Nina Rolle. Her professional website contains links to old radio advertisements for products like Mott’s Apple Juice and Volkswagen Passat, and the warm timbre of Alexa’s voice is unmistakable.

Give voice to a device

Giving a voice to such a ubiquitous product can also have its own drawbacks. The original host behind Siri, Susan Bennett, revealed herself in 2013 but said she had been cautious about being associated with Siri: “I was conservative about it for a long time […] Then a video came out and it seems like everyone was clamoring to find out who the real voice behind Siri is, so I thought, well, you know, what the heck? This is the moment, ”Bennett told CNN, at the time.

Creating a synthetic voice begins with actual audio samples, but this data is extensively quantized and remastered to the point that it can even be confuse the original with its digital representation.

