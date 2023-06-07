The transition to electric mobility requires a radical change in the way of using the car. If we think that the battery-powered car is like any “thermal” car in which instead of pouring petrol or diesel we put electricity, we are very wrong. It’s a world apart. Different, profoundly different. And if we try to superimpose the two possible types of use, we inevitably find ourselves in trouble. In fact, we have always been accustomed to inefficient use of car management. That is, we interrupt its use to fill up, to continue using it. It’s true, it’s quick at the gas station, but we stop when we’re travelling. With the electric one we can refuel while we sleep, work, do other things. There are no stops during use and the machine will always be ready and charged.

With due exceptions obviously because it is true that many could use electric and could do so immediately. But it is equally true that not everyone will be able to do it easily. For example, traveling salesmen. Or the km grinders. But for commuters this technology is ideal: if you have the possibility to charge at home or in the office, if you always travel from A to B you won’t have any problems. There’s an investigation by the Financial Times that says just that: if you organize your life in a certain way, you can top up for almost free. Using, for example, photovoltaic panels and the long stops to which all cars, even if it doesn’t seem like it, are subjected during their life.

In short, in an ideal world there shouldn’t be charging stations for electric cars on the highway but in homes, offices and shopping centres. Where people do something else. With the certainty that those who want to do Bari-Bolzano by car will be able to continue to do so with the classic petrol or diesel since – while respecting the 2035 deadline for registrations – with the current renewal times of the Italian car fleet we will have 90 per one hundred electric cars around in 2050 alone. When – among other things – technology with a full battery will probably make us travel 1500 km.

This is why the news that 250 latest-generation charging stations will be installed at Ikea in the parking areas is sensational news: it goes in the right direction, encouraging customers to use electric cars correctly. Which, in this case, will be able to recharge from the Plenitude + Be Charge columns with certified energy, through guarantees of origin of European origin, as fed into the grid and produced by plants powered by 100% renewable sources. While they do something else.