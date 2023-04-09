Mario Simón has a problem that many coaches in his group would like for themselves. After having to shoot less common footballers last week against Cornellá due to the numerous absences due to injury and suspension, to visit Real Unión de Irún today (4:00 p.m.) he has again almost his entire squad with the exception of Ale Galindo, who he stayed home as a precaution. Simón must choose whether, after the 4-0 a week ago, he changes many pieces or bets on those who beat Cornellá.

In defense he will have to decide if he returns the position to Alberto González, who started most of the course in the center of defense, or keeps Manu Pedreño after playing a perfect match against the Catalans, a clash that ended with the biggest win for Grana since 2017. The young Arnau Solà did not do badly either, who replaced an Alberto López on the left side who is also available again. If the coach from La Mancha is meritocratic, he could leave the eleven from last week, although the importance of the points at stake in the Stadium Gal is such that it is likely that he will decide to bring back the old guard, the men in whom he most trust.

From midfield up there may not be many changes since Aguza, who even scored last Sunday, could be Julio Gracia’s partner, a circumstance that would force Ganet to start the match from the bench, just as he has done in the last weeks. The Equatoguinean, already rested from his international tour, is also a victim of the great contribution of Arnau Ortiz, who when he doesn’t score is involved in actions such as the penalty kick last week. Everything indicates that Simón will bet again on the 4-2-3-1 with Ortiz behind the center forward or close to the band, and by Pedro León and the recovered Dani Vega to occupy two other positions in attack accompanying Dani Romera against a rival who in his stadium is not an ogre.

A historical opponent



The Real Unión de Irún is, together with the Unión Deportiva Logroñés and Bilbao Athletic, one of the three worst teams at home. In fact, Iñaki Goikoetxea’s team, the third coach of the course, has lost seven games at the Stadium Gal. Numbers that contrast with those of Murcia, who have scored points in their last four games away from Enrique Roca against UD Logroñés, Calahorra, Sabadell and Numancia, and who is, with 20 points, the best visitor in group 2.

The Basque team, a historic Spanish football player who has won three Copas del Rey (from 1913 to 1927), has breathed again in the last two weeks after drawing in Cornellá and knocking down Numancia seven days ago. Third from bottom, they have the same points as the Balearic Islands (34), and they know that a victory against Murcia would allow them to see the future in a different color and face the final stretch of the league with hopes of salvation.