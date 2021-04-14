London (dpa)

Real Madrid continued its campaign to regain the title of his beloved, the European Champions League, which he has been absent from for three years, after snatching a negative tie with a taste of victory from the stadium of his host Liverpool in the second leg of the continental competition. Real benefited from its 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the first-leg match that took place in the Spanish capital Madrid last week, to win the ticket to the golden square in the tournament that holds the record for the number of wins with 13 titles. Despite Liverpool’s possession of the ball for most of the periods, but it failed to exploit the absences that Real Madrid suffered from, which lacked the services of many of its stars, especially the captain Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Raphael Varane and Danny Carvajal, and was unable to score, after his players competed in wasting the opportunities that had arisen. Over the course of the ninety minutes, the Red Team failed to avenge its loss 1/3 to its Spanish counterpart in the final of the 2018 tournament. On the other hand, the Real will be on a date with another English match in the golden square of the championship, which it has returned to since crowning its last title in the tournament, where it meets Chelsea, who overthrew Portuguese From the last eight.