It promised to be one of the great titles of HBO Max this 2023, however, halfway through its first season it continues in full free fall and without much hope of being able to recover. And it is that, with the painful script by Sam Levinson and the extremely uncomfortable excited face of The Weeknd in his supposed erotic scenes, it is clear why many have given up watching it. Luckily, for lovers of streaming, there is still an alternative that curiously has the same title, but is by far a better put together erotic drama. Where to see it?

The “The idol” that the public deserved

Many years before the highly critical series—in 1979, to be precise—a movie called “Idol”. The film follows the story of a young college athlete who ends up frustrated because his girlfriend doesn’t want to go out with him. After thinking about it a lot, everything leads him to question if he really is gay, so he decides to go on an adventure to find out.

Contrary to the production of HBO Max, starring Lily Rose Melody Depp and The Weeknd, this LGTBIQ+ drama has a slightly simpler story, but also better structured and with a clearer message. This is the perfect option to see in pride month and if the HBO Max drama disappointed you, with much more reason you should see it as soon as possible.

Where can I watch “The idol”?

“Idol” (1979) can currently be viewed at MUBI. However, it is only available in some regions, therefore, you will not be able to see it if you reside in some parts of Latin America. Also, you must have a subscription to the streaming platform if you want to see it. The film currently has a 6.1 rating on IMDbwhile the HBO Max series barely reaches 5.1.

Although there is not a huge difference, the fact that a production of more than 40 years not so well known is rated better than one made by one of the streaming giants is more than humiliating for the drama created by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.