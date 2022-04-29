The most recent institutional crisis installed in Brazilian territory follows the same primer as all the others initiated and nurtured by President Jair Bolsonaro. He inflames his most faithful supporters, gives ammunition to his opponents, also engages the president’s name on social media and keeps active the idea that Messiah is, yes, a man who alone faces an arbitrary Judiciary and who harms the homeland. But, then, why would this trigger caused by the pardon of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) be any different? The construction of the narrative may be the same, but the scenario is different. With the economy more pressured than on September 7, the date of the last crisis that broke out between the Powers, the government loses the chance to achieve good macroeconomic results before the electoral contamination of the second half of the year, and sees potential foreign investors, businessmen and willing to expand business and more confident consumers.

Economists interviewed by the report have the same perception. Sérgio Saldanha Rodriguéz, a Chilean based in Brazil and who was on the investment board of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for ten years, lists the differences between the last crisis and the current one. “There was no war in Europe. Lula did not throw the weight of running behind in the electoral poll on Bolsonaro. The United States was not talking about escalating interest rates,” he said. The economist also points out that there was a perception in the world that things would be better soon and that is why Bolsonaro’s failed attempt to intimidate STF ministers with a bully and threats to the minister, Alexandre de Moraes, had little effect on the economy.



1 of 2

JOINT DECISION OF THE STF Minister Rosa Weber was drawn to evaluate the request on the legality of Moraes’ decision, but she has already said that she will take the matter to the plenary of the Court. Photo: Disclosure

2 of 2

CHAOS ON THE SHELF Inciting institutional chaos delays the economy, weighs on inflation and consumer confidence, who are often also voters of Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Cesar Conventi

Lúcia Camargo Neves, professor of economics at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes) and former Secretary of Finance of Espírito Santo, explains why. “There was no time to contaminate the economy because Bolsonaro’s undemocratic outburst lasted only a few days.” This is because Bolsonaro, aided by Temer – who, ironically, was the one who nominated Moraes to the STF – helped the current president to write a letter putting the warm cloths in the conflict.

But this time a letter should not solve the situation. And Bolsonaro knows and likes it. By granting pardon to deputy Daniel Silveira, sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison for a crime of threatening democracy, more than tension is created, it generates an institutional imbroglio. Jurist and former Minister of Justice Miguel Reale Júnior, for example, guarantees that the measure taken by Bolsonaro is unconstitutional because it is an affront to the free exercise of one of the Three Powers of Brazil. Former STF minister Ayres Britto also saw problems. “The President of the Republic came out in defense of a co-religionist, a personal friend. Within the scope of public administration, this deviation from purpose is called impersonality,” he said. Within the Supreme Court, there are differing opinions. Moraes, for example, said that even with the pardon, Silveira loses political rights for this year’s election. André Mendonça, in turn, is more cautious when talking about this topic.



1 of 2

ALL FOR HIM? The trigger for the most recent tension between the Judiciary and the Executive, Daniel Silveira is yet another piece in the construction of President Bolsonaro’s narrative. Photo: Mateus Bonomi

2 of 2

SPEECH READY Bolsonaro maintains his stance in front of the STF at the March of Mayors, in DF, and speech does not take well. Photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano

All this means that, in practice, this story will pay off. And the more it yields, the more it will contaminate the economy. Lenio Luiz Streck, jurist, professor and partner at Streck e Trindade Advogados Associados, calculates the dimension. “September 7th can get small close to April 21st (day of pardon). I think he [Bolsonaro] runs the risk of being abandoned once and for all by Faria Lima. They put someone in power, but we know they can also take it away”, said the expert. But more than predicting how the economy will turn out, the jurist invites us to reflect on what drives the president to act like this. “Why does Bolsonaro bet on deinstitutionalization? Has he already lost support and is now betting on chaos? Because the crisis he has arranged now is irrational.”