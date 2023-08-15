Earlier this year, a video went viral on the internet showing thousands of abandoned cars in China. The uploader claimed that they were new cars produced purely to boost company sales. Or car sharing programs that were meant to go bankrupt. Now there is a new video that nuances the story a bit.

Inside China Auto goes to visit the junkyard. There they refute a few claims from the earlier video. Most of the cars there are certainly not new. The cars have clear signs of wear or significant dents. However, they are indeed shared cars of companies that have unexpectedly gone bankrupt. Many of the cars are from the Neta and BAIC brands.

According to the earlier video, there would be more than 10,000 Neta Vs on the field. In reality, there are about 150. There are a lot more cars scattered all over the site, but none of them are Netas. The earlier video claimed the cars were produced to boost sales statistics, but with the number of EVs rolling off the line in China, this number would be too small for that.

Nobody wants the cars anymore

The cars could perhaps be auctioned, but the problem is that the technology is now outdated. Some cars are five or six years old and only have 20.3 kWh or 30 kWh batteries. It is likely that the cars on the paving stones cannot be lost because of the limited range of 180 kilometers. So they are rotting away, that part of the original story is also correct.

According to the filmmaker, companies behind shared cars did not deliberately go bankrupt. In the busy cities of China, it is better to take a bicycle or public transport. Moreover, shared cars were also a lot more expensive than the alternatives. The shared cars were therefore doomed to fail, and now the EVs are in a field.

There are also a few new cars in the field

According to the new video, it is therefore not correct that the cars were put away brand new. They are mainly older EVs from bankrupt companies that no one wants anymore. Incidentally, there are new cars parked further down the road. These are mainly cars from Volkswagen, Toyota and Audi that are waiting for buyers. So these are not left behind.

The maker of the video below concludes that you should not believe everything that is on the internet. Only then is the question: should we believe what he says? To be on the safe side, take this video with a grain of salt. Or should you take this advice from us with a grain of salt? Also don’t take too much salt, because that’s bad for you. Hard times.