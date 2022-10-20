In a joint action by the separate 108th Mountain Assault Battalion and the 128th Transcarpathian Mountain Assault Brigade, the Ukrainian military tracks down two Russian soldiers who have been stranded in a trench. At the moment, the place where the attack took place is unknown. The military in Moscow after a strenuous defense are unable to withstand the Ukrainian offensive given the evident numerical inferiority. The forces of Kiev hit the military couple first with rifle shots and then with a mortar round. From the images it can be seen that one of the two is killed by a bullet, while it is not possible to understand the fate of the second hidden in the trench which is little more than a ditch. Merciless ending: Ukrainian soldiers still fire on enemies despite being neutralized with the explicit aim of not taking prisoners.



01:10