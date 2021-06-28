President Alberto Fernandez I was going to be one of the guest stars at the Generation Equality forum in Paris. But the non-presence of other summoned presidents, the reduction to which it was made mostly by Zoom, the advance of the Delta variant of the Covid and the concern of the French authorities before the delegations that arrived from red zones, plus the air trap in Argentina and the fury of those unable to travel made him abandon the project at the last minute.

He was not wrong. The idea of ​​the Forum in the Louvre Pyramid was diluted when Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, co-organizer of the meeting, decided to get off and send his chancellor. At the same time, the details of the presence of the head of state, Emmanuel Macron, at the event were unknown in the Eliseo palace.

The presence of Argentina had been joined by Finland, Sweden, the Prime Minister of Austria and the Secretary of the UN, Antonio Guterres. But then the figures who were waiting in France were disappearing to be reduced to Tunisia, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Georgia and Iceland.

The Forum did not respond to journalists’ requests for accreditation. Those who were going to arrive in Paris accompanying their presidents had to comply with quarantine measures, demanded by the French government, if they came from a red zone country due to the fear of variations. The organization was getting more and more complicated.

The Generación Igualdad project to promote global gender equality had been launched in Mexico in March and was to culminate in Paris, between June 30 and July 2.

Its organizers see it as a global turning point for gender equality. A goal that brings together governments, corporations, and change makers around the world to define and announce ambitious and political investments.

President Emmanuel Macron released a video on Monday afternoon to announce his participation on June 30 at its opening.

He called his commitment “for equality between women and men, and in particular access to responsible functions, both in the public and private sectors.” The French head of state remarked that “female leadership will be essential to decide, build and innovate in the post-pandemic world.”

He called for redoubling efforts “in favor of the equality of women and men”, access “to rights and sexual and reproductive health”, access “to educational, professional and political opportunities and the support of feminist organizations and defenders of rights ”. He still did not know that his friend, Alberto Fernández, was canceling his trip and announced his presence.

The Argentine president will finally not be able to live in the traditional Raphael hotel, with its spectacular views of the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower and Sacre Coeur, where his neighbor is Bernard Henry Levy and was the favorite place of the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in Paris. Although no one wears masks in the city, not all hotels are open. They had gotten a more than reasonable price for the Argentine delegation in one of the most traditional and elegant hotels in the capital, with its famous terrace.

The Argentine embassy celebrated the forum and Gay Pride month with a historical documentary on its Facebook page. “The unforgettable fucking. The life of Carlos Jáuregui ”, the first of the homosexual activists in Argentina, will be able to be seen during the next 24 hours.