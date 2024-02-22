The possible causes behind the separation between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez: here's what could have happened to the couple

In these hours the site Dagospia launched the news of the possible separation between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. From what I write, the rapper would have left the house on Sunday and never returned, even if at the moment there is no confirmation from the couple.

The novelty of these last minutes would be that on March 3rd, the well-known influencer will be a guest on the program What's the weather likefrom Fabio Fazio. The host himself announced the news via his social media channels.

From what several newspapers write, the couple was in a deep crisis since she left to host the Sanremo Festival 2023. On that occasion, Fedez became the protagonist of some episodes, which brought his marriage to a profound end crisis. However, in this long period she chose not to make decisions, also to be close to the rapper, who was suffering from a serious illness illness.

However, during this time she had gods legal troubleshe wouldn't have shown himself like this generous towards his wife. They say that Fedez would have told her that she was creating problems difficulties even in his business.

Separation of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, the latest stories on Instagram

CREDIT: GOSSIP MANIA TV

Only a few days ago Fedez went to Miami, together with his assistant. Furthermore, the latest stories from him date back to last February 21st, which however seem to be published in a different place than their new one apartment in CityLife, to which they moved only last November.

Even Chiara Ferragni herself, in the last few hours, has published stories on her Instagram profile, in which she spoke of a possible change in his life. However, even now the two would not give he confirms to the news.

The couple, who became very famous and followed on social media, got married in September 2018. They were already parents of their first child, Lion. Only a few years later the second daughter, who is called, was born Victory.