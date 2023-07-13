Most likely, by the time this note is published, Sergio Canales is already part of the Monterrey Soccer Cluband the title in one of those changes to: The real reason why Rayados signed Sergio Canales.
The result remains the same: the Gang goes, went, tried or managed to get the services of their long-awaited European footballer, whom they had dreamed of for a long time.
The question is why?
If there have been few Europeans among the references in the history of Monterrey, why were they so obsessed with it from time to time? fans of tigers they will surely jump to say that this was caused by them (or their team, in any case).
That the arrival of Gignac caused not only Rayados, but all of Mexican soccer, including the America when he hired Jérémy Ménez, or Tigres himself who tried to repeat the formula, first with Andy Delort and until recently with Florian Thauvin, everyone loves their André.
And in part this may be true. Tigres marked a before and after in the way in which Mexican teams sign soccer players.
If history has changed for them since they brought Gignac, the most natural thing in the world is for the other seventeen clubs to try to do the same.
However, in Rayados it goes beyond what Tigres did with Gignac (although it influences more than some believe).
The ‘bomb’ signing attends to a promise, to a certain extent ‘populist’ of ‘Tato’ Noriega, who declared too much in times of a thousand questions and zero answers.
It was he who set the bar very high and today he has no choice but to comply. The question now is: what happens if Sergio Canales arrives and doesn’t end up adapting to Mexican soccer? Would failure cost ‘Tato’ his job? At the end of the day it’s his bet…
