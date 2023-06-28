Peter Arevalo, known to his followers as Mr. Peet, and Belén Estévez are the new tails of the second season of “The Great Chef: Famous”. However, despite capturing the attention of the public, they were about to be eliminated. He Monday June 26, both participated in a decisive edition for the permanence in the reality show. Something that did not go unnoticed by viewers was the help that the dancer received from the sports journalist. Why did he approach her stall in the middle of preparing a dish? The same narrator told the reason.

What happened on elimination night with Mr. Peet and Belén Estévez?

The first course of elimination night in “The Big Chef: Celebrities 2” was the watered down As a challenge, the participants had to cut the chicken, since they were given it whole. As he had previously mentioned, Peter Arévalo knew how to butcher a chicken and, seeing that Belén Estévez was having difficulties, he ran to her kitchen to help her.

“I help Belén because it causes me tenderness, it causes me tenderness“, said the sports narrator about the reason why he approached the dancer. “But what about talent with the knife and the chicken. How well cut, Mr. Peet”, said the young Argentine.

Why did Mr. Peet hug Belén Estévez?

Mr Peet and Belen Estevez they hugged each other at the season two premiere of “The Big Chef: Celebrities.” This mischievous moment did not go unnoticed among the fans of the sports narrator, who captured the scene and published it on social networks, thus hinting that something is happening between the two.

After this, in his Youtube program called “Pressure”, Peter Arévalo explained the truth of his hug. “I lose my memory when I work, I don’t know what that photo means. In any case, I’m glad that the one who enjoys the hug the most is Belén,” he said.

