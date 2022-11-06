The Mexican goalkeeper William Ochoa ends contract with Eagles of America in the month of December of this year, however, he has not yet renewed and much has been speculated about his possible departure from the ‘Nest’.
It was the manager himself. Santiago Baths who revealed in an interview the reason why the contract of the national team has not yet been renewed, making it clear that the talks are already advanced, although “there are still details to be defined.”
‘Hopefully, there is nothing definite. We have made progress on the issue of negotiation, there are details to be defined and until it is signed, nothing can be taken for granted. We have to wait some time to see how this topic ends’, shared in an interview for Marca Claro.
Likewise, the point for which there is still no agreement between the two parties is because the Americanist high command is seeking a one-year contract, while William Ochoa wants to renew for two more years.
“They want a certain time, we offer another time. It is a matter of agreeing, continuing to talk and see how we are doing in a couple of weeks”underlined for the journalist Alejandro Orvañanos.
For now, William Ochoa He is concentrated with the Mexican team in Girona to face the friendly matches of the Tri prior to the World Cup, where he will be the starter and in charge of defending the three national suits.
#real #reason #Guillermo #Ochoa #renewed #America #revealed
Leave a Reply