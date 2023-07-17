The name of Daniel el ‘Travieso’ Guzmán is synonymous with nightmares and bad memories with the team of tigers. Being led by him, the ‘U’ only won one duel as tenant, with Volcán banned due to a lawsuit between the fans themselves, in a match against Toluca,, and if it did not drop, it was because Indios de Ciudad Juárez strove to make things even worse.
The ‘Naughty’ was fired and rehired within the same week. It goes without saying that the feline group brought a complete ‘party’ from the offices to the stands.
However, more than ten years after those bitter chapters in the club’s history, Daniel Guzmán has revealed in various interviews the possible reasons why his time with the Tigres was not the best. And it is that although the ‘U’ counted from that moment on with the support of one of the most powerful companies in Latin America, the portfolio was not always open.
Or at least that is what Daniel the ‘Naughty’ Guzmán says, who assures that in his time with the Tigers he did not have the financial support that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti did, for example. He even gave some names of players that he wanted to sign for the auriazul team and who were denied.
‘Chucho’ Benitez, Daniel the ‘Hachita’ Ludueña and Douglas Costa head the list of footballers allegedly wanted by ‘Travieso’ Guzmán. Is it true what Daniel says?
And if so… Would things really have been very different if Tigres had been reinforced with the aforementioned players?
