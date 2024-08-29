A week ago there was talk about why Black Myth: Wukong It hasn’t come to consoles yet Xboxbecause from one moment to another it was announced that he would be arriving only for PlayStation 5 and PC, something that really took the spirits out of those who have one of the devices Microsoft. And within the possible reasons why there would be a delay, it was said that everything is due to the low power of Series S, But it seems that this information has not turned out to be entirely real.

In a new investigation, the media discovered thanks to certain nearby forces, that the least powerful console of Xbox It is not the cause of the delay of the game, but it would be something that is already common within the industry, that is an exclusivity paid for by Sony to have the title available for a few months only in PS5. Which would not be surprising, after all it happened with Stellar Blade months ago.

The new information follows a series of confusing rumors and contradictory statements dating back to June. The most observant first noticed the delay when Xbox Series X/S disappeared from the trailer shown during the Summer Game Fest. In their FAQ, Game Science He said he was still optimizing the version of Xbox and this could directly confuse users.

This is what the people of Game Science:

We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it will not be releasing simultaneously with the other platforms. We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards.

The rumor grew even more when the version of Baldur’s Gate 3which did indeed suffer from this compatibility problem. And now the question remains as to which of the two stories is true. In fact, the media agreed with the developers and now the definitive answer remains to be found.

Remember that Black Myth: Wukong is available in PS5 and PC.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: This new information only creates more confusion. Hopefully they will announce the date soon, so that the game can reach a wider audience.