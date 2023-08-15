Hours go by and the environment of the women’s Colombian National Team is astonished by the murder of Andrés Carabalí, brother of World Cup player Jorelyn Carabalí, in Cali.

The crime, according to preliminary information, occurred when the man was in a nightclub in that city, capital of the department of Valle del Cauca.

“At 1:00 in the morning, the homicide of a person occurred inside a night establishment, where, according to what it has been possible to determine with the guards (…) it is that a subject entered who shot at a person who was was there chatting with his girlfriend,” Cali Police Commander Colonel William Quintero told reporters.

He added that “it has been possible to determine that this man was dedicated to the issue of drop by drop (illegal loans)in the sector where he lived, which caused him problems with some structures”.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) regretted what happened and confirmed that the tribute to the 23 warriors of the national team will take place this Tuesday, at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá.

While waiting for the tribute to Carabalí and his companions, the family of the deceased decided to speak after what happened. And she did it to cry out for justice and to ask that it be discovered “the real reason for death”.

Carabalí’s family speaks to the authorities

Andrés, brother of Jorelin Carabalí.

In a chat with ‘Caracol TV’, Patricia Carabalí, aunt of the murdered young man, expressed her pain and stated that the family still hasn’t gotten over the shock of what happened.

“It’s very hard, until now we are still confused, very confused,” he said at the outset.

The woman then stated: “We ask for justice. We hope that the Prosecutor’s Office will investigate and that the Prosecutor’s Office will say what was the real reason for the death”.

The authorities are already fully investigating the case.

In the family memory is the hard fact that another brother of Carabalí, then 14 years old, he was also assassinated in 2017when he was on a soccer field in Cali.

