A trusted industry insider has just commented on the latest delay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, advising fans not to expect radical changes to the controversial superhero shooter. While players were initially excited by the opportunity to once again immerse themselves in the excellent universe of Batman: Arkham of Rocksteady as the antiheroes of the Suicide Squadthe last presentations of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have caused many to fear that he is heading down a path similar to that of the ill-fated Marvel’s Avengers.

Not long after it was shown Suicide Squad: Kill the League during the live broadcast of PlayStation State of Play In February, rumors began to circulate that Rocksteady was planning to delay the game beyond its previously planned release date of the May 26.

This would be true, as Rocksteady announced a long delay for suicide squad that takes him to February 2, 2024. It wouldn’t be the first time suicide squad is delayed for a substantial amount of time, as it was originally scheduled to release last year before being pushed back to allow the developer more time to “make the best game possible.”

Not long after the announcement of the long release date delay, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier commented on the situation. As he did in the brief period between the State of play February and the official announcement of the delay, Schreier advised fans not to expect any major changes to the game model of suicide squadreiterating that this delay will probably only be for standard polishing.

He points out that the additional nine months of this new delay is simply not enough to radically change a game, and that development staff have been told it has nothing to do with any backlash to the game’s release. suicide squad in it State of play.

Said State of play highlighted the live service model and the battle pass of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich had already generated unfavorable comparisons with titles like Marvel’s Avengers.

Viewers also felt that the third-person shooter gameplay of suicide squad it lacked variety for its colorful cast of villains, and the revelation that the game would require an internet connection for the single-player campaign caused many fans to complain.

While these fans hoped that Rocksteady would address these concerns in the wake of the latest delay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it seems like it’s only being done to polish the game rather than anything that drastically changes it. In any case, players will have to wait a full year before hunting down the League of Justice as the wacky foursome of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang and Deadshot.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on February 2, 2024 for pc, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Via: Game Rant