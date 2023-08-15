Among the innovations that the new Mexican soccer management seeks to generate is the creation of an external committee that provides support for the technical direction of Jaime Lozano in terms of decision-making for ‘Jimmy’. However, it has started with chaos, because days after its announcement, the first head has already shot, it is that of Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, who made some statements that were not to the taste of the FMF.
La Volpe stated that he had no formal offer to be part of said committee despite the fact that his name was announced and that he did not even want to be part of it, because he thinks that more than supporting it could harm Jaime’s autonomy in decision-making . Thus, the people of the FMF announced their departure from said Council and although it was not the determining factor, there was a fact that was important in Ricardo’s dismissal, his relationship with Lozano is not the best.
Jaime was left out of that 2006 World Cup where La Volpe was the coach of the Mexican National Team. This measure was harshly criticized because not only was there not a player with Lozano’s conditions in Mexico, but also Ricardo’s measure was not due to a sports decision, it was to give his son-in-law “Chiquis” García a place on the squad, a player who was not even the shadow of was ‘Jimmy’. This event lives in the mind of the Tri coach, who did not want to coincide with the Argentine.
