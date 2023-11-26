Instead of assuming that more international trade is always good for American workers and national security, US President Joe Biden’s Administration wants to invest in domestic industrial capacity and strengthen supply chain relationships with friendly countries. But as welcome as that reformulation is, the new policy may not go far enough, especially when it comes to addressing the problem posed by China.

He status quo of the last eight decades he was schizophrenic. While the United States pursued an aggressive (and sometimes cynical) foreign policy of supporting dictators and sometimes engineering CIA-inspired coups, it also embraced globalization, international trade, and economic integration in the name of generating prosperity. and make the world friendlier to the United States.

Now that this status quo has effectively collapsed, authorities must articulate a coherent replacement. To that end, two new principles can form the basis of American policy. First, international trade must be structured in a way that fosters a stable world order. If expanded trade puts more money in the hands of religious extremists or authoritarian revanchists, global stability and American interests will suffer. As President Franklin D. Roosevelt put it in 1936, “autocracy in world affairs endangers peace.”

Second, it is no longer enough to appeal to abstract “gains from trade.” American workers need to see the benefits. Any trade deal that significantly undermines the quality and quantity of American middle-class jobs is bad for the country and its people, and will likely provoke a political backlash.

Historically, there have been examples of trade expansion that have generated peaceful international relations and common prosperity. The progress made from post-World War II Franco-German economic cooperation to the European Common Market and the EU is a good example. After fighting bloody wars for centuries, Europe has enjoyed eight decades of peace and growing prosperity, with some setbacks. As a result, European workers are much better off. Still, the United States had a different reason for adopting an always-more-trade mantra during and after the Cold War: namely, to ensure easy profits for American companies, which made money through tax arbitrage and outsourcing parts of their chain. of production to countries offering low-cost labor.

Tapping into cheap labor reserves may seem consistent with 19th-century economist David Ricardo’s famous “law of comparative advantage,” which shows that if each country specializes in what it is good at, everyone will be better off, on average. . But problems arise when this theory is blindly applied in the real world. Given lower Chinese labor costs, Ricardo’s law holds that China should specialize in the production of labor-intensive goods and export them to the United States. But we still have to ask where that comparative advantage comes from, who benefits from it, and What these trade agreements imply for the future. The answer, in each case, involves the institutions. Who has secure property rights and protection under the law, and whose human rights may or may not be trampled?

The reason the American South supplied cotton to the world in the 19th century was not simply because it had good agricultural conditions and “cheap labor.” It was slavery that conferred a comparative advantage on the South. But this agreement had dire consequences. Slaveholders gained so much power that they could spark the deadliest conflict of the modern era: the Civil War. It’s no different with oil today. Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia have a comparative advantage in oil production, so industrialized countries reward them handsomely. But their repressive institutions ensure that their people do not benefit from resource wealth and increasingly leverage the gains from their comparative advantage to wreak havoc around the world.

China may seem different, at first, because its export model has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and produced a huge middle class. But China owes its “comparative advantage” in the manufacturing sector to repressive institutions. Chinese workers have few rights and often work in dangerous conditions, and the state relies on subsidies and cheap credit to prop up its export companies.

This was not the comparative advantage that Ricardo had in mind. Rather than ultimately benefiting everyone, Chinese policies came at the expense of American workers, who lost their jobs to an uncontrolled increase in Chinese imports into the American market. As the Chinese economy grew, the Chinese Communist Party was able to invest in an even more complex set of repressive technologies.

China’s trajectory does not bode well for the future. It may not yet be a pariah state, but its growing economic power threatens global stability and American interests. Contrary to what some social scientists and policymakers believed, economic growth has not made China more democratic.

So how can the United States put global stability and workers at the center of international economic policy? First, American companies should be discouraged from placing critical links of the manufacturing supply chain in countries like China. Former President Jimmy Carter was long ridiculed for emphasizing the importance of human rights in American foreign policy, but he was right. The only way to achieve a more stable global order is to ensure that genuinely democratic countries prosper.

Profit-seeking entrepreneurs are not the only ones to blame. American foreign policy has long been plagued by contradictions, with the CIA often undermining democratic regimes that were out of step with US national or even corporate interests. Developing a more principled approach is essential. Otherwise, US claims to defend democracy or human rights will continue to ring hollow.

Second, we must accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, which is the only way to disempower pariah petro-states (and, it turns out, is also good for creating American jobs). But we must also avoid any new dependence on China for the processing of critical minerals or other key green inputs. Fortunately, there are many other countries that can reliably supply them, including Canada, Mexico, India, and Vietnam.

Finally, technology policy must become a key component of international economic relations. If the US supports the development of technologies that benefit capital over labor (through automation, offshoring, and international tax arbitrage), we will be trapped in the same bad balance of the last half century. But if we invest in worker-friendly technologies that generate greater experience and productivity, we have a chance to make Ricardo’s theory work as it should.

Daron Acemoglu He is a professor at the MIT Institute of Economics. Simon Johnson He was a senior economist at the IMF and is a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

