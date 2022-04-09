Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

AC Milan is intensifying its efforts in search of a skilled attacking assistant to improve its attack during the next “summer Mercato”, and has placed Marco Asensio, the Real Madrid winger, whose contract with the Royal expires in the “summer of 2023”, among his priorities.

And the Italian “Classico Mercato” website stated that Rossoneri officials decided to hold a meeting soon with representatives of Real, in order to discuss the issue of obtaining Asensio’s services, and to reach an agreement regarding his transfer to Milan this summer.

The management of “Al-Merengi” expressed its willingness to discuss the Italian club’s offer, instead of waiting for the next season, and risking the possibility of the player leaving for free.

The current market value of Asensio is estimated at about 25 million euros, but the offers that will reach the riyal from Milan and other clubs, in the coming weeks, reflect more accurately the real value of this player.

The Italian website indicated that the rumors about the players, the arrival of “Domenico Berardi”, the striker of Sassuolo, and “Noa Lang” of the Belgian Brugge player, prove that AC Milan really wants to strengthen its attack with a new player, who has vision and creativity, given that the Spaniard Ibrahim Diaz. , the Brazilian Junior Messias, and the Belgian Alexis Selimkers, their level fell a lot, and they were unable to finish the attacks well.

Milan legend Paolo Maldini expressed his great admiration for the Real Madrid player, and recommended his inclusion, and Federic Massara, the club’s sporting director, agreed with him, given the possibility of the departure of Spanish player Samuel Castillejo, in addition to the growing doubts about the future of Croatian winger Ante Rebic, which made them insist on intervention and thinking. In striking new deals, they made Essensio a top priority.