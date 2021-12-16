The owner of the SDS-Ugol company and the Listvyazhnaya mine, where a methane explosion took place on November 25, killing 51 people, turned out to be a former State Duma deputy Vladimir Gridin. About this with reference to the data of the investigation informs Telegram channel “112”.

One of the arrested managers testified against Gridin. According to him, the ex-deputy, together with his son Andrei, controlled the work of the company through the offshore company Mirtrade, which owns 50 percent of the holding’s shares. During the year, more than $ 1.5 billion passed through it, which brought Gridin $ 132 million.

Arrested in the accident, Mikhail Fedyaev, the channel’s source claims, was the nominal owner. The investigators did not have time to interrogate Gridin, since he flew to Monaco.

Gridin is a deputy of the State Duma of the fifth and sixth convocations from the United Russia faction. He resigned in 2015. Holding SDS (“Siberian Business Union”) was founded by him jointly with Fedyaev in 2004, and since 2007 the latter has been the president. In 2019, according to RBC, Gridin released from business, so that Fedyaev’s share in the SDS increased from 33 percent to 95 percent. Forbes estimates Fedyaev’s fortune at $ 550 million.

In the course of the investigation into the accident, in addition to Fedyaev, the general and technical director of SDS-Ugol Gennady Alekseev and Anton Yakutov, as well as the chief engineer of Listvyazhnoy Anatoly Lobanov, were arrested. Depending on the alleged role in the accident, they were charged under Part 3 of Article 217 (violation of the industrial safety requirements of hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence) and Part 2 of Article 201 (abuse of authority in a commercial organization, resulting in grave consequences) of the Criminal of the RF Code.

The Investigative Committee argues that after the accident, the management of the mine began to retroactively purchase safety equipment in order to create evidence of their innocence. At the same time, they are confident in the TFR, the owners realized that during the work in Listvyazhnaya, industrial safety measures were grossly violated, but they forced the miners to work under the threat of dismissal.