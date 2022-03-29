The Real Murcia Tennis Club 1919 will host the III ATP Challenger Costa Cálida Region of Murcia, which will be held from April 4 to 10 and will bring together around fifty players on its courts who aspire to get the necessary points to reach the classifications of the most important tournaments.

“For the Region it is an honor that the Murcia Tennis Club hosts this national championship for the third time and that its courts are the scene of one of the twelve tournaments in this category that will take place in Spain this year,” said the General Director of Sports , Francisco Javier Sánchez, in the presentation of the event, in which the presidents of the Spanish and Murcian Tennis Federation, Miguel Díaz and José Alcolea, respectively, as well as the president of the Murcia Tennis Club, Antonio Saura, also participated.

After the success of the organization and public of the first two editions, next week a new event will be held that will bring together national and international tennis players and can be followed through Eurosport from Thursday. The tournament reinforces the commitment made by the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, through the Regional Sports Tourism Plan, which “intends to take advantage of the capacity of these events to generate visitors, boost tourism business, reduce seasonality and promote the Region,” said Sánchez.

The investment that the Community will make to become the venue for major top-level sporting events throughout the year amounts to 2,156,000 euros, of which 1,046,000 euros will be used to collaborate in the organization of relevant events and 1,110,000 euros for sports sponsorships.

International tennis reference



The ATP Challengers are a set of international professional tennis tournaments in the men’s category that boast the highest competitive level in the world, only surpassed by those that make up the ATP World Tour. In this way, the championship that will host the city of Murcia next week “makes us a reference in international tennis for a week.” Participants include both young players aspiring to qualify for ATP Tour events, as well as former champions looking to return to the main circuit.

In this third edition, the participation of 16 players from the qualifying draw, 32 from the final draw and 16 couples from the final draw in doubles is planned. That is, 48 ​​athletes will compete plus some member of the doubles who join the individual dispute.