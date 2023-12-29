All the Real Murcia players went to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital this Friday to visit the boys and girls who are admitted there this Christmas season. Balls, pacifiers, scarves and backpacks were some of the gifts that the soccer players gave to the little ones.

For Real Murcia, “society is fundamental,” highlighted sources from the Grana entity and, for this reason, vice president Juan José Fernández and coach Pablo Alfaro also accompanied the players, leading the Grana delegation.

Upon their arrival, they were received by the main officials of Arrixaca. They also agreed with the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño. After a welcome photo, the tour began through the different floors of the children's pavilion.

The players gave gifts to each of the boys and girls from the different sections of the hospital, gifts prepared exclusively for them with packs appropriate to their age.

«From the entity we want to thank all the services and workers of the Virgen de La Arrixaca Hospital for their ease and predisposition to this initiative, and above all send a message of strength and encouragement to all the families who are experiencing difficult times far from their homes» , highlighted the grana entity in a statement.