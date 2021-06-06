Manolo Molina continues to plan the Real Murcia project for next season. The grana sports director needs to definitively close the hiring of Mario Simón for the bench, pending the leave of absence at the school where he works, to focus solely on the staff of the following year. Leaving aside the signings, the Lorca said in his presentation with Real Murcia that he wants to have a base of footballers who have been in the squad this year and not make a totally new group. For this reason, he has spoken with some players such as Mario Abenza and Antonio López, who have not yet signed, but who after the contacts made seem close to continuing.

More in the air is the future of other soccer players, such as Adán Gurdiel and Iván Pérez. Gurdiel arrived in the winter market at the Enrique Roca stadium from UCAM and played fourteen games, all of them as a starter, scoring two goals. His versatility in the right-handed lane, he can act as a winger and winger, is an important advantage and for Real Murcia he could be a key player in the attempt to get to the First RFEF on the fast track next season. However, already in the winter market, the 27-year-old from León had other offers from close to his homeland and now he could opt for one of them and pack his bags.

The weight of the injuries



Iván Pérez has had a very difficult season. The injuries have barely allowed him to participate in eight games and after two years in the paprika team his performance has not been as expected. The 28-year-old left-handed winger from El Palmar is, like Gurdiel, versatile and has always been excited about playing a decisive role at Real Murcia. At the moment he has not succeeded and in his hand is whether to try in a third year to improve his level or if he definitely prefers to continue his career in another club other than grana.