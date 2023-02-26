Musso’s own goal and Messias’ goal: third consecutive victory in the league for the Rossoneri. Never dangerous goddess, Pioli grabs Inzaghi

Three quarters of the Scudetto won last season in the penultimate round. Resurrection definitely completed this time. Let’s say that, three years and two months later, Milan officially erased the stain with which Atalanta had dirtied the recent history of the Rossoneri club.

A Milan resurrected in all respects, so self-confident, courageous, ferocious and wonderfully cheeky as to have canceled a direct competitor for the Champions League from the scene. A suffocated Goddess, as if the Rossoneri had tied a nylon bag around her neck. The Devil is back in control of himself, and therefore also of his opponents, and finds the fourth victory in a row, including Europe. This season he has never succeeded and above all he does it without conceding a single goal. Dream numbers, after a devastating January. Numbers that give Pioli back – who thus celebrates his 800th career bench – second place, arm in arm with Inter, and send an Atalanta unrecognizable to minus six, with direct clashes against. The goals: an own goal by Musso following a feat by Hernandez in the first half and a sumptuous shot by Messias at the end of the match. Tonight Milan inaugurated the pixel-themed fourth shirt: well, perfect definition.

THE CHOICES — One hundred and sixty-one days later, therefore, “Magic” Mike Maignan is back. It is one of the two innovations compared to the eleven in Monza, the other is the return of Giroud with Origi sadly brought back to the bench. For the rest, everything is the same: 3-4-2-1 with Diaz and Leao supporting the Frenchman, Messias on the right, Krunic next to Tonali and Thiaw again in central defense between Kalulu and Tomori. Gasperini – without Hateboer, Demiral, Pasalic and Zapata – who found Scalvini in defense (with Toloi and Djimsiti), on the eve instead had doubts about the setting from the navel up: more aggressive trident (Lookman-Hojlund-Boga ) or a more balanced line-up with Ederson in the midfield next to De Roon and Koopmeiners behind Lookman and Hojlund? The second is good, but good isn’t exactly the most appropriate word. We don’t know if the other option would have paid more, but this one certainly didn’t produce any profits. In reality it was all of Atalanta who dressed so badly that they were unrecognizable for the entire first half. Annihilated, crushed, suffocated by a Milan imperiously returned to that of the luxurious times. In these cases it’s difficult to establish where one’s faults and the merits of others begin, but we feel we can go too far on the second hypothesis: if the Goddess lost all power it was above all because of the Rossoneri’s attitude. See also Constantini, here's the party: "They've already invited me to a reality show"

ATTITUDE — The mind of the Devil, after several comforting clues, freed itself completely and definitively untied its legs. We have reviewed interpretations of which we had almost no memory, such as Hernandez as playmaker and added attacking midfielder, but above all there was a collective attitude of a team that was once again convinced in its own abilities, courageous not only in lapping the ball, but in attempting to play. The goal is absolutely the queen test of Milan’s return to the scene: you don’t try a volley from almost twenty-five meters if you don’t have a clear head. The god of the ball took care – again – of the rest, transforming Musso’s back into a decisive side after the ball was printed on the post. In Monza, on a similar dynamic, he had instead saved the Rossoneri goal with a double wood. The stars can also be good, if you know how to woo them with grace and courage. Yes, because it’s a Milan in which – apart from some villainy in front of goal by Leao, who is often seized by the desire to overdo it and who among other things will be disqualified in Florence – everything worked: doubling, pressure and high ball recovery, sources of opposing game drained at birth. And then, the singles. Another capital performance by Thiaw, who locked Hojlund in a one meter by one cell, Tonali and Krunic attentive to Koopmeiners, Ederson and De Roon, gigantic Giroud assisting his teammates and on the banks, as in the occasion of the goal. Result: Maignan was able to enjoy a serene return, but the – evident – ​​serenity was above all in the attitude of his teammates, who talked to him without difficulty. See also Super cup, Milan-Inter on January 18 in Riyadh at 8pm

BEST CONDITION — In terms of actual chances, Atalanta did not reach the top 45, unable to find outlets, and Milan close to scoring on two other occasions (Giroud 7′, Leao 37′). Also because whoever gets to the ball first – and also to the second balls – usually puts himself in the best conditions. In reality, in the second half, the players from Bergamo tried to raise their center of gravity a bit, and for some stretches they succeeded, but then the lucidity of the last pass was lacking, also because Milan paid ferocious attention in the defensive phase. It’s crazy to think back to just a month ago, when opponents entered everywhere and in any way. Gasperini tried to insert Boga (Ederson) and Muriel (Lookman), Leao and especially Messias missed doubling from close range, but the whole scene was taken by Ibrahimovic’s entry in the 74th minute: ovation and return to camp nine months later. The match ended definitively four laps from the ninetieth minute, when Leao caught Messias, who passed Musso with a dig, making up for the previous mistake. It was truly a celebration for everyone at the Rossoneri. See also In the Italian Cup, Genoa has not beaten Milan in the competition since 1937

