“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz, was a one-of-a-kind wonder when it premiered on television in 1965.and it still is almost 60 years later.

Unlike other Christmas specials that television throws down the chimney each year, this one is melancholic and meditative. The animation is minimalist and subdued, full of grays and floating snowflakes. I could wrap myself in Vince Guaraldi's jazz soundtrack like a quilt.

And then there is the speech.

After a disastrous attempt to direct a school play and the adoption of an anemic Christmas tree, Charlie Brown despairs at the crass materialism of the holidays and begs for someone to tell him “what Christmas is all about.”

His friend Linus volunteers: he stands on a stage under a spotlight and, as the music falls silent, recites a passage from the Gospel of Luke in which a group of angels proclaim the coming of Christ the Lord.

I have met people for whom speech is a deterrent. For them it is too much Christianity preached too directly. (This is also not because “they were different times”; in 1965, producers were convinced that putting the Bible on television would be a disaster.)

Some opponents are non-believers, others are Christians, but not devout. Some, like me, are Jews.

Personally, I do not believe that the physical incarnation of God was born in a stable in Bethlehem, announced by a choir of heavenly hosts, any more than I believe in Saint Clos.

However, this year, just in time for Hanukkah, I watched “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” one of my favorite shows ever made — in part because of how sincere it is about being a Christian. And partly because it has a more Jewish spirit than one might believe.

My mother was a Jewish immigrant from Morocco. My father was an American Catholic—not very religious, but he took me to church with him. For my mother, it was important that her children fit in in our intensely Christian Midwestern town, not unlike the town in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” At Christmas we had a pine tree and a small figure of Santa Claus.

I never felt left out of Christmas or, as a reader of Schulz's Peanuts collections, of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

As I got older, I stopped going to church. I identified ethnically and culturally as Jewish, even more so when I moved to New York, the best place in the world to be a non-practicing secular Jew.and I married into a Jewish family.

However, I never gave up on “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

For all of Snoopy's antics and antics, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is the closest television can get to poetry. If Irving Berlin and other great Jewish musicians could compose some of America's favorite Christmas songs, I can surely overlook a few verses from the New Testament.

However, I honestly appreciate the Peanuts special more because of how it deals directly with Christianity. He is sincere and radically serious, with no interest in converting anyone.

But there is more. The older I get, the more I wonder if the characters really seem a little Jewish to me.

Despite his Gospel quotes, Linus, my favorite character, has many attributes of the intelligent Jewish friend archetype, like Ross Geller from “Friends.”

He analyzes and overanalyzes, talking Charlie Brown through his depressions and existential confusion. He tends to his anxieties and neuroses, carrying his security blanket as an emblem of strength (capable of throwing a snowball like David's slingshot). Every Halloween, he forgoes the celebration of the community around him and waits for a messiah.

If not a Jewish surrogate, Linus at least behaves like an intelligent, philo-Semitic Christian friend who knows the Scriptures better than one.

And in theme and spirit, the Peanuts special is not a raucous Christmas party. It is a story about ambivalence (that great Jewish value). It's also about something many Jewish children can relate to: alienation from the very Christmas holiday that “A Charlie Brown Christmas” celebrates.

Charlie Brown can't get into the Christmas spirit. His empty mailbox, not receiving a single card, is a reminder that he doesn't belong. He is surrounded by a strident commercial spectacle that leaves him empty and depressed. Everything, even the pink aluminum tree his friends urge him to buy, feels cold and fake.

Eventually, he solves his problem, not by joining the celebration around him, but by going his own way, finding the sickest-looking Christmas tree in the world in his determination to celebrate his own values.

Only then do his friends come to him and see the beauty of his miserable pine and his perennial stubbornness.

The program ends on a unity note. But he also says there's nothing wrong with being apart, questioning and skipping the party. Like the Peanuts comic strip itself, it is comfortable with uncertainty, with asking questions that have no answers.

If I'm crazy about watching Peanuts this way, at least I'm not the only one. Abraham J. Twerski, an Orthodox rabbi and psychiatrist, befriended Schulz late in the cartoonist's life and wrote a series of books that used his comics to explore issues of self-esteem and coping with tragedy.

Robert Smigel, former “Saturday Night Live” writer and actor, reportedly once called into the special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” the best half hour of American television ever madeand added: “and you know, I'm not kidding when I say that, because I'm Jewish.”

Not all Jews—neither atheists, nor Muslims, nor others—will agree. Like Linus, I can only speak for myself: I feel more comfortable with the diminutive theologians of Peanuts than in the nonsectarian company of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Heat Miser character. Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown. And l'chaim.

JAMES PONIEWOZIK. INTELLIGENCE