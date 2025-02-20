The Austrich Painter Martha Jungwirth will be in charge of announcing the bullfighting season of Seville



02/20/2025



Updated at 13: 06h.





The Real cavalry teacher has announced who will paint this year the pictorial poster with which the Seville bullfighting season. On this occasion, the commission has fallen to the Austrc painter Martha Jungwirthof recognized international borrowing after having exposed in many of the great world museums.

Martha Jungwirth (Vienna, 1940) defines her art as a kind of “newspaper that records its body involvement in the creative process,” he explained after an exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. Consider each drawing and painting as a dynamic extension of your own being where intelligent structures of lines and spots promoted by their movements and emotions arise. His work focuses on fluidthe transparent, the open, departing from the eagerness of greatness in pursuit of an exploration of what is in gross state, without censor and without beautifying.

Easter Sunday : Toros de Núñez del Cuvillo for Morante de la Puebla, Alejandro Talavante and Daniel Luque.

Sunday, April 27 : Toros de Fuente Ymbro for Lama de Góngora, Calerito and Samuel Navalón.

Monday, April 28 : Hand in hand between Javier Zulueta and Marco Pérez with steers of Alejandro Talavante.

Tuesday, April 29 : Bulls of the fifth for Curro Díaz, Román and (possibly) Rubén Pinar.

Wednesday, April 30 : Toros de Alcurrucén for the Fandi, David Galván and Ginés Marín.

Thursday, May 1 : Toros de Domingo Hernández for Morante de la Puebla, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

Friday, May 2 : Jandilla bulls for José María Manzanares, Sebastián Castella and Borja Jiménez.

Saturday, May 3 : Bulls of Victorino Martín for Manuel Jesús ‘El Cid’, Manuel Escribano and Daniel Luque.

Sunday, May 4 : Bulls of Fermín Bohórquez for Rui Fernandes, Diego Ventura and Guillermo Hermoso de Mendoza.

Monday, May 5 : Matilla bulls for Morante de la Puebla, José María Manzanares and Alejandro Talavante.

Tuesday, May 6 : Toros de Santiago Domecq for Miguel Ángel Perera, Borja Jiménez and Manuel Escribano.

Wednesday, May 7 : Victoriano del Río bulls for Miguel Ángel Perera, Juan Ortega and Roca Rey.

Thursday, May 8 : Bulls by Juan Pedro Domecq for Diego Urdiales, Sebastián Castella and Pablo Aguado.

Friday, May 9 : Bulls of Garcigrande for Morante de la Puebla, Daniel Luque and Tomás Rufo.

Saturday, May 10 : Bulls of El Parralejo for Cayetano Rivera Ordonez, Roca Rey and David de Miranda.

Sunday, May 11: Miura bulls for Manuel Escribano, Pepe Moral and Esau Fernández.

It will be this Friday when the noble corporation reveals the pictorial poster that will accompany the bullfighting cycle of the 2025 season. For its part, The Pagés company has communicated that the Next Tuesday will officially give the combinations that has been revealing exclusive ABC of Seville.