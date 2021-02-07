In the absence of punch, Real Madrid regained honor to overcome Huesca and get three points at home from a bottom player who forgave his life by crashing a couple of times against the wood. “We played a game with character”, applauded Zinedine Zidane, more combative than ever now that he is known in the center of the target. While the forwards failed in their attempt to pierce Álvaro Fernández’s goal, superb in three interventions against Benzema, it had to be a central defender like Varane who certified a triumph achieved with more faith than efficacy. And this despite the fact that Kroos and Modric returned to offer a recital in the center of the field that they will not be able to repeat, at least with regard to the German, against Getafe.

The yellow that the Teuton saw for a stomp on Maffeo in the first part entails suspension because he completes a cycle and leads Zidane to perform a sudoku game to complete the engine room that the azulón team will be measured in a postponed match on the first day. Odegaard’s departure to Arsenal has reduced the roster of midfielders available to the Marseille to five, but Valverde is injured and Isco is in serious doubt after missing the trip to Huesca due to a puncture in the back. So things, only has Casemiro and Modric available, which will force him to make bobbin lace to maintain the 4-3-3 that he has drawn in most meetings so far this year.

The natural option would be to give the alternative to Antonio Blanco, promise of La Fábrica who has already been called up against Alavés and Levante, although he has not yet debuted with the first team. He was part of the ideal eleven chosen by the UEFA Youth League that Real Madrid’s Juvenil A won last season, with Raúl González at the helm as coach. European champion with the Spanish under-19 team in the tournament played in mid-2019 in Armenia, the Cordovan is a pivot with a lot of future, but his contest would leave Modric as the only pure midfielder.

Isco not recovering in time Another option, although remote, would be to place Marcelo there, who already served inside for half an hour in a Copa del Rey match against Sevilla in the 2011-12 season, when José Mourinho enlisted him as a relief player for Lass Diarra in a core that was completed by Xabi Alonso and Sami Khedira. It would also be possible to vary the scheme to form a 4-4-2 that Zidane has used little this season or even that 4-2-3-1 that he attended in the first days of the League in order to place Odegaard closer from the forward and take advantage of the Norwegian’s ability to filter the decisive pass.

Bad planning



That bet failed because the ex of the Royal Society did not conform to what Zidane asked him, little patient with his pupil, and in January he headed to London, leaving to a minimum a midfield already short of troops. The Nordic’s desire to meet Mikel Arteta for the minutes that Marseille did not give him is understandable, the promptness with which the coach and the club met his demands is not so understandable. Because his departure, added to that of Luka Jovic to Eintracht Frankfurt, reduced the list of players in the first team to 22. A very small number to face with full guarantees a season marked by the coronavirus and the plague of injuries that Valdebebas has plagued since the course started.

The white infirmary now has seven footballers, including Sergio Ramos and Hazard, who won’t be back until mid-March. The captain will almost certainly miss the double crossing against Atalanta in the second round of the Champions League and the Belgian, with luck, will reach the second leg at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. They are added Lucas Vázquez, Isco, Valverde, Carvajal and Rodrygo, that this Sunday they combined work in the gym and on the grass. He also has headgear for Odriozola, who left El Alcoraz with hamstring problems, and Militao, with adductor problems.

Although some may recover in time for the confrontation with Getafe, the truth is that Zidane has, at the moment, only twelve members of the first team in full, including two goalkeepers, which will outline another squad full of homegrown players. If once making the list revealed the French for the need to make discards, now the headache is to complete it to have at least some changes, which shows the misfortune but also the bad planning that weighs on Real Madrid.